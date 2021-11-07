STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalatendu Bidyadhar death anniversary: Friends, supporters remember ‘Lulu Bhai’

Published: 07th November 2021 03:29 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The fifth death anniversary of senior Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra was observed on Saturday with a series of activities by his family, friends and supporters. Remembering the firebrand Congress leader, who was popularly known as Lulu, many programmes were organised across the State by his close friend and social worker Amiya Kanta Das.

In Bhubaneswar, the death anniversary was observed with ‘tila tarpan’ at Kuakhai river bank followed by food and blanket distribution to over 350 needy women and children at different places including Ashraya, the beggars shelter home in Kalinga Nagar, Adruta in Gadakana and Ramakrishna Balashram in Rasulgarh.

“Today, we are observing the 5th death anniversary of Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, our beloved Lulu bhai, the charismatic leader who was popular among the youths across Odisha. I miss his presence in my life,” said Das. He added that Mohapatra always fought for the rights of students and youths in the State and he was a mentor to many. 

“A vibrant leader from Odisha, he was a lovable personality and spent his entire life in helping the common people,” he added. The death anniversary observance concluded with a ‘sradhanjali sabha’ and candle lighting programme at 6 pm in Saheed Nagar Durga puja mandap. Family members of Lalatendu, friends and many of his supporters participated.

