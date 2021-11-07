Mamita Meher murder: BJP using crime against women for political gains, alleges BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As Opposition continues to demand dismissal of minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over Mamita Meher murder case, the ruling BJD on Saturday hit out at the BJP for misusing crime against women for its narrow political gains.

Addressing a media conference here, national spokesperson of BJD and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra alleged that the BJP has thrown all scruples to the wind and sacrificed the dignity of the victim’s family by trying to derive political mileage from the incident.

Citing two instances, Patra said that in the first instance of Itishree Pradhan murder case which took place in 2013, BJP made it the main campaign plank during the 2014 election to gain political upper hand, but failed in its game plan.

“People could see through the strategy of the BJP and did not vote for the party. Soon after, the party forgot all about the incident,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the BJP continued its campaign on the issue by targeting BJD leader Jayaran Pangi even though the State government ordered crime branch probe and the culprits were arrested.

However, the party changed its tune after Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into the incident and nominated Pangi as its candidate for the Koraput Lok Sabha seat in 2019 election.

Similarly in Kunduli murder case, while police investigation was in progress, the BJP made it an issue in Bijepur by-election.

But, when the government formed a commission and a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the incident, both BJP and Congress backtracked.

Both parties did not file their complaints before the Commission, he added.

Countering BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi who targeted the state government for its failure to submit audit report and utilisation certificates for funds sanctioned under MGNREGA in time, Patra said that politicising and doing cheap politics on every issue has become a habit of the party.

Stating that the Centre has already released funds under MGNREGA after the request of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Patra said it would have been better if BJP leaders had done their homework before raising the issue in the media.

BJP calls for boycott of CM’s Kalahandi visit

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Kalahandi visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 8, the BJP on Saturday appealed people to boycott all his public programmes till Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is sacked and the Mamita Meher murder case is handed over to the CBI.

“The Kalahandi visit of the Chief Minister is like rubbing salt on injury. The visit is deliberately scheduled to insult the people mourning Mamita Meher. We will not tolerate such attitude of the Chief Minister,” State BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told a media conference here.

Accusing the Chief Minister of shielding all accused BJD leaders involved in murder cases, Harichandan said his party will continue to oppose the Chief Minister wherever he visits till justice is delivered to the Kalahandi lady teacher.

“We appeal people to boycott the scheduled visit of the Chief Minister to Kalahandi on November 8. We also urge people in the State to boycott future programmes of the CM till Mishra is removed from his council of ministers and the Mamita murder case is handed over to CBI,” the BJP leader said.

Asserting that the forthcoming visit of the Chief Minister to Kalahandi will be strongly protested, Harichandan said three senior leaders of the party - Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and former minister K V Sighdeo - will coordinate the protest rally on November 8.

Describing the Chief Minister as ‘Dhritarashtra’, he said the BJP will further intensify its agitation.