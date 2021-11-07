STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha delayed submission of UC, didn’t abide by MGNREGA norms: Aparajita Sarangi

As per the MGNREGA, the states are required to submit audited accounts and utilisation of funds of a financial year latest by the end of September of the next financial year. 

Published: 07th November 2021

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The BJP on Saturday criticised the State government for its failure to submit audit report and utilisation certificates for funds sanctioned under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in time.

Reacting to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking timely release of MGNREGA assistance of Rs 1088.77 crore from the Centre, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi told a media conference that the State government has completed only 23 per cent of the works taken up in 2020-21 and only three per cent of the projects have been completed in the first half of the current financial year.

As per the MGNREGA, the states are required to submit audited accounts and utilisation of funds of a financial year latest by the end of September of the next financial year to become eligible for further assistance.

The State government submitted the audit report and utilisation certificate after delay of over one month on November 1 and the Chief Minister wrote the letter to PM on the same day. 

“I would like to draw your kind attention that Rs 1088.72 crore liabilities are pending (Rs 377.91 crore as wage component and Rs 710.81 crore as material component) under MGNREGS for Odisha,” the Chief Minister had stated in the letter.

The Ministry of Rural Development released Rs 847 crore under the scheme within five days despite the fact that all government establishments were closed for Diwali.

Advising the State government to abide by the rules and regulations of MGNREGA for availing funds under the scheme, Sarangi asked the CM to explain what steps have been taken by his government for recovery of Rs 4.80 crore misappropriated under the scheme and action initiated against the corrupt officials.

She further asked the State government why eight districts of the State are going without Ombudsmen which is mandatory.

Reacting to the CM’s letter, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said unsubstantiated statement for quick political gain, confusion and delay especially in the matters of public concern are not the styles of Modi Government.

“We work with passion and commitment. We sanctioned amount in record time after getting audit report from Odisha”, he tweeted.

