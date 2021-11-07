STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Salepur SHG groups earn ISO tag for Ayurveda products

The Kabir Producer Group - comprising 31 members - has been working in Bahadulpatana under Bahugram panchayat of Salepur block.

Published: 07th November 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ayurveda

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A Cuttack-based producer group, which has been manufacturing Ayurvedic medicinal products, has become the first such group to get an ISO certification.

The Kabir Producer Group - comprising 31 members - has been working in Bahadulpatana under Bahugram panchayat of Salepur block. It has received the ISO 9001-2015 certificate for complying with quality management system towards manufacturing ayurvedic pain relief oils, herbal medicines, herbal skin and hair care products and essential oils.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has also certified the producer group with WHO-GMP(Good Manufacturing Practice) certificate for maintaining quality in manufacturing the above-mentioned  products. 

The group was formed in 2018 by ORMAS with members of six women SHGs.

Initially, the SHGs were into cultivation, livestock rearing, poultry and tailoring.

“They decided to get into manufacturing herbal medicines after secretary of the group Lubna Jafrin pitched the idea. Jafrin had adopted her family’s hereditary vocation of ayurveda and naturopathy. She taught them how to prepare the medicines and herbal oils which are much in demand now”, said Joint CEO,ORMAS, Bipin Rout.

The producer group is preparing nine products and considering the market demand, the members are planning to add more to their catalogue.

Some of their products that are selling like hot cakes are Kochilakhai oil, Gaultheria oil and Cardamom oil. 

While Gaultheria and Cardamom oils are used to get relief from pain and swelling respectively, Kochilakhai oil is used to treat arthritics and joint pain, said Jafrin.

The group which sold its products at various exhibitions and Baliyatra till 2019, shifted to e-markets during the pandemic. Annually, the group earns around Rs 25 lakh from sales. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp