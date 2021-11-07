Officers asked to root out drug menace in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has directed to enhance the enforcement drive against the drugs menace in the State.

Instructions have been issued by the Department of Excise to all the field-level functionaries to strengthen the enforcement, conduct frequent raids based on intelligence inputs and improve their performance in curbing the narcotics trade in the State.

Sources said all the enforcement works are being closely monitored by the department from time to time.

Till October this year, the department has registered 377 cases under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arrested 448 persons and seized 146.12 quintal ganja, over 8,014 gram brown sugar and 519 litre cough syrup.

The department had registered 116 cases under NDPS Act, arrested 142 persons and seized 34 quintal ganja and 607 gram brown sugar last year up to October.