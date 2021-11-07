STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents allege murder of daughter by Odisha college staff

A resident of Kharadi in Danagadi block of Jajpur district, Smrutishree’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room which was locked from inside. 

Published: 07th November 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:26 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The parents of the girl who is suspected to have committed suicide in the room of a private engineering institution hostel at Dhanmandal within Barachana police limits have alleged she was tortured and killed by the college staff. 

Smrutishree Das (17), a second year Science student of Ganesh Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), a residential college, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on Wednesday.

A resident of Kharadi in Danagadi block of Jajpur district, Smrutishree’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room which was locked from inside. 

On being informed, her parents reached the hostel and alleged their daughter was murdered. Smrutishree’s mother said her daughter had returned to the college from home on October 24.

“She had told me that one of her friends and a teacher of the institute were torturing her mentally. They killed my daughter,” she alleged. 

In the suicide note recovered from the spot, Smrutishree has reportedly named a teacher and alleged she ill-treated her. She also sought forgiveness from her parents and stated that she hated her life, in the note. 

The family of the deceased filed an FIR with Barachana police on Thursday in which two teachers and a colleague have been named. 

“We are investigating the matter from all angles and waiting for the postmortem report. We have summoned the persons named in both the FIR and the suicide note and interrogating them thoroughly. We will come to a conclusion soon,” said Barachana IIC Priyabrata Rout. 
 

