Parties press for seven-day liquor ban before Odisha panchayat polls

Discussion was held on four issues, an alcohol-free election, error-free voters’ list, extension of voting duration by two hours and increasing the poll expenditure limit.

Published: 07th November 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A majority of the political parties on Saturday sought a seven-day complete alcohol ban ahead of the panchayat elections that are likely to be held in February next year.

Taking part in an all-party meeting convened by the State Election Commission to kick-off preparations for the rural polls, the political outfits were vocal on prohibiting liquor sale to prevent violence and law and order problems during the elections.

“Most of the political parties were of the opinion to ban liquor seven days ahead of the election,” State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi told mediapersons after the meeting.

The SEC said that the voters’ list will be prepared before the election without any errors.

The electors photo identification card (EPIC) id number of the voters will be added along with their names to the list, he added.

While voting will take place from 7 am to 12 pm, the parties proposed that polling should be extended by two hours till 2 pm.

The SEC said that as there will be central counting at the block-level instead of booths, most of the political parties were of the opinion to increase the duration of polling period by two more hours.

Parties also proposed to increase the election expenditure of sarpanch and panchayat samiti member candidates from Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 lakh and from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for Zilla Parishad member candidates.

The number of vehicles which can be used for campaigning should be increased. 

The SEC said that all the proposals made during the party meeting will be reviewed. As many as 27 representatives from 18 political parties, secretary of the SEC Rabindra Nath Sahu and senior officials attended the meeting.

