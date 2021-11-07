STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reduce VAT on fuel by Rs 14 a litre: BJP urges Naveen government

State BJP president Samir Mohanty told a media conference that BJP ruled states have given substantial relief to the people by reducing the tax.

Published: 07th November 2021 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:54 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Saturday urged the State government to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 14 per liter to provide more relief to the people. 

Dubbing the VAT reduction of Rs 3 per litre of diesel and petrol by the BJD government as peanuts, State BJP president Samir Mohanty told a media conference that BJP ruled states have given substantial relief to the people by reducing the tax. 

States like Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim had lowered the VAT by Rs 12 per litre of petrol and Rs 17 per litre of diesel. 

Mohanty urged the State government to follow these states and reduce the tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 14 per liter.

