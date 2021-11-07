STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi joins BJD, says will work for south Odisha

The former parliamentarian said he did not join the BJD for any post but his objective is to serve people and ensure development of south Odisha.

Published: 07th November 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:22 AM

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Prominent tribal leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi along with his supporters officially joined the BJD at a function held in the district  on Saturday.

Majhi said he would work for overall development of south Odisha, particularly Nabarangpur district.

“I would carry out my responsibilities earnestly and continue to work for welfare of the region,” he said, adding during his stint in Congress he and his supporters fought for the cause relentlessly. 

BJD organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das who welcomed Majhi and his supporters to the ruling party said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is committed to development of undivided Koraput district and south Odisha.

“With Majhi joining the BJD, the politics in south Odisha is set for a sea change,”he said. 

Das said the BJP, which has been silent on the farmers’ demands, is now politicising the murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher.

Ministers Padmini Dian, Tushar Kanti Behera along with Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi were present at the joining ceremony.
 

