STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DGP reviews anti-Maoist strategies in Odisha's Nuapada

Sources said four CRPF camps have been set up at Bhainsadani, Batibahal, Jamgaan and Dharambandha around Sunabeda.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Naxals

CRPF camps have been set up on both sides of Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: DGP Abhay reviewed the Maoist situation in Nuapada district on Sunday. After reaching Gotma airstrip near Khariar road in the morning, Abhay held discussions on the law and order situation with Nuapada SP Pratyush Dibakar and DIG (South Western Range) Rajesh Pandit besides reviewing the strategies to counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the district.  

Addressing mediapersons, the DGP said Maoist activities have reduced drastically in the region. “However, there are reports of Maoist movement on the other side of the border. Odisha police is vigilant and taking measures in coordination with the Central forces to keep a check on their activities,” he said.

Pandit said CRPF camps have been set up on both sides of Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. This apart, camps are being established around Sunabeda sanctuary to restrict the movements of the rebels. Sources said four CRPF camps have been set up at Bhainsadani, Batibahal, Jamgaan and Dharambandha around Sunabeda. On the day, the DGP visited the CRPF camp at Sunabeda and undertook an aerial survey of Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuapada district DGP Abhay Maoists
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp