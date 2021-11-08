DGP reviews anti-Maoist strategies in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: DGP Abhay reviewed the Maoist situation in Nuapada district on Sunday. After reaching Gotma airstrip near Khariar road in the morning, Abhay held discussions on the law and order situation with Nuapada SP Pratyush Dibakar and DIG (South Western Range) Rajesh Pandit besides reviewing the strategies to counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the district.

Addressing mediapersons, the DGP said Maoist activities have reduced drastically in the region. “However, there are reports of Maoist movement on the other side of the border. Odisha police is vigilant and taking measures in coordination with the Central forces to keep a check on their activities,” he said.

Pandit said CRPF camps have been set up on both sides of Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. This apart, camps are being established around Sunabeda sanctuary to restrict the movements of the rebels. Sources said four CRPF camps have been set up at Bhainsadani, Batibahal, Jamgaan and Dharambandha around Sunabeda. On the day, the DGP visited the CRPF camp at Sunabeda and undertook an aerial survey of Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.