STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urged to run special food scheme for poor

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that his government will extend distributing free rations under PMGKY till Holi. 

Published: 08th November 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre announcing to stop free distribution of ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) after November 30, president of Samajwadi state committee Rabindra Nath Behera urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to run a special food security scheme for the vulnerable sections of people for another six months.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Behera said many people are yet to return to their jobs after the Covid-19 pandemic and their food security is still at stake and needs intervention by the State to mitigate their sufferings. Though the threat of the pandemic has reduced and economic activities revived, a majority of the migrant workers have not yet returned to their jobs and depend on the relief provided by the government.

“We request you to introduce a special food security scheme for the poor people of Odisha beyond November 30 to ensure nobody goes hungry,” the letter said. Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey on Friday had announced there will be no extension of free ration scheme under Covid relief to the poor beyond November 30. 

The Prime Minister had announced distribution of free ration of 5 kg rice or wheat and one kg of dal to each of the beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) during the peak period of the pandemic in March 2020. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that his government will extend distributing free rations under PMGKY till Holi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp