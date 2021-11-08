STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha minister 'snaps' at scribe

Sources said there has been an inordinate delay in construction of a bridge over Lanth river in Saintala block.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Labour Minister Susanta Singh lost his cool and reportedly snatched the mobile phone of a local scribe to prevent him from recording his video at Badipada village under Saintala block here on Saturday evening.The incident took place when Singh along with Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu was confronted by locals about non-completion of a bridge.

Sources said there has been an inordinate delay in construction of a bridge over Lanth river in Saintala block. Locals have staged protests several times in the past demanding early completion of the project. On the day, Singh and Sahu were visiting the construction site to take stock of the situation. When the duo was engaged in a discussion with locals, some journalists tried to record videos of the interaction. The Minister first asked the mediapersons to stop the recording before he snatched the phone of a reporter.While unease prevailed in the area following the incident, both the Ministers left the spot with police escorts.

