Odisha villagers protest against against sluice gate proposal

The proposal became a bone of contention after Water Resources Minister visited flood-affected Balikuda and Erasama a month back and reviewed various projects in the blocks. 

Published: 08th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Opposing the proposed construction of two sluice gates on Hansua and Alaka rivers in Erasama and Balikuda blocks, farmers staged a demonstration at Thailo village in Balikuda on Sunday. They flagged the issue of artificial flooding that could possibly affect almost 57 villages in Balikuda block during rainy season, if the sluice gates come up. 

For last seven days, farmers under the banner of Alaka Budi Anchala Krushak Sangram Samiti (ABAKSS ) are conducting bike rallies and protest meetings in different panchayats and villages of Balikuda to create awareness about the effect of proposed sluice gates at Hansua and Alaka rivers during the rainy season.  

Last year, the Mahanadi South Irrigation Division, Cuttack had proposed a sluice gate on Hansua river at Panchupalli in Erasama block and another on Alaka river at Gateswerpur in Balikuda, to end waterlogging in respective blocks. The proposal became a bone of contention after Water Resources Minister visited flood-affected Balikuda and Erasama a month back and reviewed various projects in the blocks. 

Following the minister’s visit, the ABAKSS held meetings with farmers and warned them about impact of the project as the sluice gate at Hansua would divert surplus water to Alaka river and pose flood threat in many villages of Balikuda. Subsequently, villagers of seven panchayats of Balikuda started voicing their resentment towards the proposal. 

ABAKSS president Krushan Chandra Satpathy said the proposed sluice gates would lead to diversion of excess water from Hansua to Alaka river and as many as 57 villages in Balikuda could be affected by waterlogging. “We will intensify our stir if our demands are not addressed soon,” he said. On the other hand, Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Das said he was unaware about the proposed sluice gates and the protest that took place on the day. 

