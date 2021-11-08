Orissa High Court orders Crime Branch probe into death certificate row

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered a Crime Branch (CB) probe into submission of two death certificates for the same woman, each with different dates of death.The probe was ordered while disposing of a review petition against an order passed by the High Court on July 31, 2019.

A single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath observed that there was some attempt to manipulate the date of death of Manorama Nayak and both sides relied on multiple death certificates indicating different date of death involving one common person. “It is, in this circumstance while declining to entertain the review petition directs the Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Cuttack to examine the issue involved in this matter within a period of two months,” he ruled.

Justice Rath also said, “If necessary, initiate appropriate proceeding against the person who attempted to manipulate the date of death of Manorama Nayak and even against the competent authority, if it has a role in issuing such certificate.” Though the Crime Branch probe was ordered on November 1, a copy of the order was made available on Sunday.

As per the case records in one of the certificates the date of death of Manorama Nayak of Asurali in Bhadrak district is mentioned as June 12, 2015 and in the other it is June 2, 2006. Both the death certificates have been issued by the State Health department.Initially, a subordinate court in Bhadrak district had passed an order in a land dispute case involving Manorama as a party. Subsequently, an appeal against the order was filed before the Court of District Judge, Bhadrak.

The matter first reached the High Court when the judgment delivered by the District Judge Court on February 12, 2014 was challenged. But the High Court remanded the matter to the District Judge Court, Bhadrak on July 31, 2019 after setting aside the judgement on the ground that it was delivered in a matter in which Manorama, who had died 12 years ago, was named as the opposite party.

The matter was back in the High Court when a review petition filed against the July 31, 2019 order claimed that Manorama had died on June 12, 2015 and not June 12, 2006. An affidavit filed along with the review petition claiming that the death was registered at the State Health department’s community health centre at Dhamnagar.

An objection to the review petition was also filed by one SK Rout through his counsel Pradipta Pattnaik claiming that the death certificate mentioning that Manorama had died on June 12, 2006 was also issued by the State Health department.