Violent clash over possession of Odisha government land

The office bearers of the association convened a meeting and invited the settlers to place their side of the story before them.

Investigation is on and strong action will be taken against those involved in the clash.

By Express News Service

PURI: Tension flared up in Brahmagiri’s Nathpur village within Marine police limits after a violent clash broke out between groups belonging to upper and lower castes over possession of government land on Sunday. While several persons have been reportedly hurt in the clash, one Rupak Bhoi of Nathpur suffered gunshot injury and has been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

Sources said around 35 persons belonging to Scheduled Caste community were ostracised from Brahmapur village under Krushnaprasad tehsil. In March, they came to settle at Nathpur in Brahmagiri tehsil. Gradually, they started building houses on a government land which was being used by Nathpur villagers. 

Following complaints from local villagers, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Brahmagiri tehsildar where it was decided that in view of the prevailing Covid situation, the settlers will be allowed to stay at Nathpur till an alternate suitable land is provided to them. However, the settlers recently started constructing pucca houses on the government land following which local villagers approached the 35 mouja association, a committee comprising representatives of 35 villages in the area.

The office bearers of the association convened a meeting and invited the settlers to place their side of the story before them. However, the settlers allegedly assaulted three persons sent by the committee as messengers and did not attend the meeting. The three messengers sustained injuries in the attack.

After coming to know about the assault, hundreds of members of 35 mouja association marched to the place where the settlers inhabited. However, as soon as they reached the place, country bombs were hurled at them. Enraged, they burnt the houses of the settlers and chased them out of the area, sources said. On being informed about the clash, Brahmagiri police reached the village and brought the situation under control. Sources said the Additional SP and tehsildar, DSP, Brahmagiri and Krushnaprasad IICs along with five platoons of police force are camping at the village to prevent any further flare up.

Puri SP K Vishal Singh, who also visited Nathpur village to take stock of the situation, said no arrests have been made so far. Investigation is on and strong action will be taken against those involved in the clash. He also said there is no information of any injury in the incident.
 

