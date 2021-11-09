STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

90 per cent traders not enlisted, Cuttack Municipal Corporation bleeds revenue

As a result, the civic body is not only losing out on revenue but also does not have details of business establishments within its jurisdiction. 

Published: 09th November 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is bleeding revenue as around 90 per cent of business establishments in city are yet to apply for trade licence. About 11,000 traders have availed the mandatory trade licence till date whereas over one lakh business establishments including small, medium, large, wholesale and retail shops run within CMC jurisdiction. In the absence of any enforcement, the rest continue businesses without the licence. 

As a result, the civic body is not only losing out on revenue but also does not have details of business establishments within its jurisdiction. Sources said the civic body’s trade licence system is in doldrums due to shortage of staff. Only one ‘licence moharir’ is posted with CMC against the sanctioned four required for covering all 59 wards in the city. 

The corporation had issued a letter on September 4 in which 19 tax collectors were instructed to collect trade licence from the traders in wards no 1 to 34. Each tax collector was asked to collect at least five trade licences on a daily basis. However, the initiative did not yield the desired result.

What’s worse, the online platform for applying and renewing trade licences has been lying defunct for the last two months due to a software glitch. CMC deputy commissioner Latashree Bag said since there is no penalty provision in the bye-laws of Housing and Urban Development department for defaulting on trade licence, the traders do not turn up to either apply for new licences or renewing the existing ones.

“While there is no penalty provision, carrying out enforcement is meaningless and will yield no result. However, despite shortage of staff, we are trying our best to encourage traders to avail trade licence from CMC,” said Bag who also is in charge of the trade licence wing. She said steps are being taken to restore the online platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp