STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Activists in Odisha warn satyagraha over user fee

Led by president of Puri Bikash Parishad Jagannath Bastia, the delegation announced a satyagraha if the proposal is not scrapped. 

Published: 09th November 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PURI: Protesting the recently announced user fee for door-step garbage collection in Puri municipality, a delegation of social activists from 21 city-based organisations staged a protest in front of the Collector’s office here on Monday. Led by president of Puri Bikash Parishad Jagannath Bastia, the delegation announced a satyagraha if the proposal is not scrapped. 

The civic body had announced that user fee will be collected from residents for garbage collection from households. It will be enforced from November 10 onwards. Bastia said, user fee serves no purpose as residents are already paying holding tax at enhanced rates to the municipality for sanitation, solid waste management and other basic amenities. 

Terming the move as unconstitutional, the delegation submitted a list of demands to Collector Samarth Verma, and agreed to postpone the satyagraha after he assured to look into the matter and discuss with the civic body authorities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri municipality
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp