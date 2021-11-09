Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's hoarding surfaces in Kotia village

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In yet another attempt to ruffle Odisha’s feathers, the administration of Andhra Pradesh has put up a massive hoarding of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the bordering Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of Koraput district.

The hoarding showing the AP government’s policies with the face of YS Jagan has been put up in Phagunasenari village. The hoarding was reportedly erected in presence of senior officials of Parvatipuram and Salur.

Sources said since there is no presence of Odisha police and government officials in the village, the AP officials and their agents took advantage of the situation and put up the hoarding. It is for the first time a hoarding of the AP CM has surfaced in Kotia.

The incident comes ahead of YS Jagan’s visit to Odisha on November 9. Local sources said project officer of Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district R Kurmatha along with a team is camping in the bordering villages of Kotia to ensure smooth implementation of welfare schemes launched by AP.

The AP-backed agents have also reportedly warned villagers of Phatusenari, Phagunasenari, Dhulipadar and Neradivalsa not to cooperate with Odisha officials. Meanwhile, the incident has put the Koraput administration on toes.