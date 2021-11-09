BJP hits Bhubaneswar streets over CM Naveen Patnaik's Kalahandi tour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The BJP workers on Monday took out a rally from Rajmahal Square to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence demanding the ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the murder of Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher.

However, the police intercepted the saffron party activists near Sishu Bhawan Square where they burnt the effigies of the Chief Minister and ministers Mishra and Pratap Jena. BJP Bhubaneswar organisational district president Babu Singh and other activists shouted slogans against the Chief Minister Naveen, waived black flags and questioned the latter for visiting Kalahandi district at a time when he has not spoken a single word about the murder.

Some BJP activists attempted to approach Naveen Nivas but were intercepted by the City police near Biju Patnaik International Airport Square. “Over 100 protestors were taken into preventive custody. Tight security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident,” said a senior police officer.

In Cuttack, the city unit of BJP on Monday staged a demonstration in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation office to protest the Chief Minister’s tour to Kalahandi district. The protestors led by president of the party’s city unit of BJP Lalatendu Badu, also burnt the effigies of the Chief Minister and Mishra.