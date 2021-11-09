STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP hits Bhubaneswar streets over CM Naveen Patnaik's Kalahandi tour

Some BJP activists attempted to approach Naveen Nivas but were intercepted by the City police near Biju Patnaik International Airport Square.

Published: 09th November 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP activists being stopped by police while taking out a protest rally towards Naveen Nivas over Mamita Meher murder case in Bhubaneswar.

BJP activists being stopped by police while taking out a protest rally towards Naveen Nivas over Mamita Meher murder case in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The BJP workers on Monday took out a rally from Rajmahal Square to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence demanding the ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the murder of Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher.

However, the police intercepted the saffron party activists near Sishu Bhawan Square where they burnt the effigies of the Chief Minister and ministers Mishra and Pratap Jena. BJP Bhubaneswar organisational district president Babu Singh and other activists shouted slogans against the Chief Minister Naveen, waived black flags and questioned the latter for visiting Kalahandi district at a time when he has not spoken a single word about the murder.

Some BJP activists attempted to approach Naveen Nivas but were intercepted by the City police near Biju Patnaik International Airport Square. “Over 100 protestors were taken into preventive custody. Tight security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident,” said a senior police officer.

In Cuttack, the city unit of BJP on Monday staged a demonstration in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation office to protest the Chief Minister’s tour to Kalahandi district. The protestors led by president of the party’s city unit of BJP Lalatendu Badu, also burnt the effigies of the Chief Minister and Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha BJP
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp