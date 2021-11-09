Dharmendra Pradhan hopeful of positive result on border stand-off

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed optimism about a positive outcome from the meeting between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which is scheduled here on Tuesday.

With several contentious issues like inter-state border dispute, language-based education in Odia medium schools in border areas and river projects remaining unresolved triggering tension between the two states, Pradhan hoped these issues will be discussed and settled bilaterally. “I am hopeful of positive results over border, language and water disputes between the two states during the meeting of two top political leaders,” Pradhan said.

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister who had written twice to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister requesting his personal intervention, said nothing is impossible as many contentious issues have been resolved through bilateral talks in the past.

In his September 22 letter to Reddy, the Union Minister had drawn the former’s attention to the skirmishes that started in Kotia group of villages in Pottangi block of Koraput district and spread to other border villages in Gajapati district. Expressing concern over the border dispute, Pradhan had requested Reddy for bilateral discussions with his Odisha counterpart to lay out the broad parameters of the future roadmap to address the problems.

In a separate letter to Reddy on October 1, Pradhan underscored the need to secure Odia language education for its Odia-speaking population in border schools. The Union Minister had suggested formation of a joint working committee at Chief Secretary or Development Commissioner level for further discussions till final resolutions are made. The proposed meeting between the two chief ministers is also expected to resolve the disputes over inter-state river projects.

The Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal had recently permitted Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with construction of the Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara river. The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly prepared to pay compensation for the submerged lands and rehabilitation of the displaced people in Rayagada and Gajapati districts. Odisha is yet to respond to the proposal. The Polavaram multi-purpose project on Godavari river is also likely to come up for discussion.