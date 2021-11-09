Mamita Meher murder case: BJD flexes muscles amid show of strength by opposition

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A massive security blanket was thrown across Kalahandi district for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s programme at Bhawanipatna amidst intensified protest by opposition political parties over Mamita Meher murder case.

Bhawanipatna town turned into a fortress as police stood guard at strategic locations to prevent any untoward incidents with both Congress and BJP threatening to protest the CM’s event. Sources said in order to show their strength, the ruling BJD besides BJP and Congress roped in their workers from across the district for the programme. Batches of BJD workers and beneficiaries of Mission Shakti from neighbouring villages marched in procession towards the meeting venue of the CM. Police found it difficult to control the traffic as serpentine rallies descended on the roads.

Similarly, BJP and Congress workers in small groups gathered at strategic places and waved black flags at Ministers who were on way to the CM’s programme. There were several instances of confrontation between BJD supporters and agitators as the ruling party had mobilised a large number of workers for the event. Tension prevailed near Kalyan Mandap, Dayanidhi Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Manikeswari High School Chowk and Circuit House as BJD workers had a face-off with the protestors.

In Kesinga, BJP and Congress workers pelted eggs at Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu over the Mamita Meher case. Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu also faced similar protests in Narla.

The CM arrived at the Agriculture College ground at 11 am and distributed smart health cards to beneficiaries. After the CM’s meeting, an enrolment drive of BJD was held at Kalyan Mandap in Bhawanipatna where many new members were inducted into the ruling party.

Ahead of Naveen’s visit, tight security arrangements were put in place. As many as 25 platoons of police force were deployed at strategic locations in Bhawanipatna town. Around 100 workers of opposition parties were detained as a preventive measure.

