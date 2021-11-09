STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita Meher murder case: Odisha cops use water cannon on protesting BJYM workers 

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers took out a rally and marched towards the DIG office but were stopped midway by the police.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police trying to stop agitating BJYM workers from entering the DIG office.

Police trying to stop agitating BJYM workers from entering the DIG office. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension flared up after members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tried to barge into the office of Northern Range DIG here on Monday demanding CBI inquiry into Mamita Meher murder case and removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with the main accused Gobinda Sahu.

BJYM workers took out a rally and marched towards the DIG office but were stopped midway by the police. However, the agitators jostled with the cops and tried to enter the office by breaking the police barricades. As the situation turned ugly, police had to use water cannon to disperse the agitators. 

Police also detained around 15 BJP leaders including Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Rengali legislator Nauri Naik and State president of BJYM Irasis Acharya. Acharya alleged that the BJD government is trying to suppress the murder case as their own party member was involved in it.

“If Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thinks he could stop us from demanding justice for Mamita by using the police, he is wrong. We will continue to protest until Mamita’s family gets justice. We demand CBI probe into the murder case and removal of the Minister,” he said. The BJYM leader further threatened that party workers would intensify their protest if the demands are not met.

“People across Odisha are demanding removal of the Minister. Instead of taking action against Mishra, the CM shared the stage with him at Bhawanipatna on Monday. It is shocking how the CM is disregardful of the sentiments of people and trying to protect Mishra,” he added. Additional ASP Tapan Mohanty said police had to use water cannon as BJYM members tried to forcibly barge into the DIG office. Some BJP leaders were detained to bring the situation under control.

