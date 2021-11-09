STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Residents air grievances ahead of steel plant meet

The district administration has invited leaders from the ruling party while ignoring experienced village chiefs who are well-versed with peoples’ problems, the villagers alleged. 

Published: 09th November 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The district administration’s decision to hold a meeting on November 10 to seek cooperation from locals for the proposed JSW steel plant project by inviting elected representatives, village chiefs and political leaders, has not gone down well with residents of Gadakujang, Nuagaon and Dhinkia panchayats in Erasama block. 

The district administration has invited leaders from the ruling party while ignoring experienced village chiefs who are well-versed with peoples’ problems, the villagers alleged. Sources said, Collector Parul Patwari has invited nearly 40 people from the three panchayats for the meeting to discuss various issues related to the proposed steel plant project in Jagatsinghpur.

However, local residents claimed that the administration has ignored many village chiefs who have been raising pertinent issues of employment, rehabilitation, compensation, maintenance  allowance and other benefits for last 15 years.  

Gadakujang sarpanch Sampad Barik said “The villagers have no objection to the steel plant but want leaders who can speak on their behalf and put forth genuine demands before the administration.” Calling out the administration’s move as partisan, Dhinkia villagers announced their decision to skip the meeting. 

Similarly, activists of Anchalika Surakhya Sangathan in Nuagaon too held a protest meet and termed the Collector’s move as ‘biased’ as village leaders have not been asked to participate. Meanwhile, Erasama tehsildar C. Pragyananda Das said people can voice their grievances during the meeting. 

