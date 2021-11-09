Odisha's Hinjili municipality goes digital for residents

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Hinjili municipality can now pay online for parking, market stalls and booking community centres without visiting the civic body office, said Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange while inaugurating the Zero GPS (Grass, Plastic and Soil) programme in the town on Sunday. A mobile application ‘Safa’ was also launched through which residents can pay their fees, avail doorstep services and also post suggestions or complaints.

The programme, Kulange said, aims to make Hinjili town clean and beautiful. The civic body also plans to enrol every household in the town with a digital door number and provide various services to them through a QR code. The Zero GPS programme is being implemented under Mo Swabhiman, Mo Ganjam scheme.

While roadsides will be cleared of unwanted grass and weed, cooperation of traders will be sought to enforce ban on single-use plastic. Besides, construction material, debris, solid waste and unwanted soil dumped on the roads and blocking movement of people will be removed.

The Collector sought cooperation of public in making the programme a success. Project director of District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) Sachidananda Nayak and block development officer Subrat Jena were present among others.