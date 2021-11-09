People's voice must be understood: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Voice of the people must be understood in its true spirit, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. Addressing a function to mark the 89th birth anniversary of eminent socialist leader and founder of Odia daily Pragativadi Pradyumna Bal virtually, Naveen said, “Voices guided by political and social opportunism do not invite any merit. The voice of people is supreme in democracy. Voices guided by reasoning and inherent necessity of people are the needs of democracy. Such voices strengthen democratic value and spirit.”

He said that after the BJD assumed responsibility of the State in the aftermath of the super-cyclone, there was an underlining voice from all corners that the government must do something to save people from the vagaries of natural calamities. “Now, Odisha is best equipped and has emerged as a model for others in managing natural calamity,” he said.

Paying rich tributes to the founder of Pragativadi, the Chief Minister said, “Pradyumna Bal was a man who lived through his principles all his life. He was a man who fought against the aberrations of the society and depleting value system. He fought relentlessly to uphold the democratic values during his time.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who also joined the programme virtually said that Bal was an institution in himself who inspired others to do something for the welfare of the society. Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also paid tributes to the noted social leader virtually and said that Bal had created a special identity for himself in politics, social service, and journalism.

Fodd Security and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, KIIT and KISS founder and MP Achyuta Samanta, Pragativadi chairman Saswati Bal, executive director Samahit Bal, director Monalisa Bal, executive editor Birupakhya Tripathy and others attended the two-day long programme. Eleven distinguished persons were conferred ‘Pradyumna Bal Samman’.