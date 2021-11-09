STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

People's voice must be understood: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, 'Voices guided by political and social opportunism do not invite any merit. The voice of people is supreme in democracy.'

Published: 09th November 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing the event virtually.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing the event virtually. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Voice of the people must be understood in its true spirit, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. Addressing a function to mark the 89th birth anniversary of eminent socialist leader and founder of Odia daily Pragativadi Pradyumna Bal virtually, Naveen said, “Voices guided by political and social opportunism do not invite any merit. The voice of people is supreme in democracy. Voices guided by reasoning and inherent necessity of people are the needs of democracy. Such voices strengthen democratic value and spirit.”

He said that after the BJD assumed responsibility of the State in the aftermath of the super-cyclone, there was an underlining voice from all corners that the government must do something to save people from the vagaries of natural calamities. “Now, Odisha is best equipped and has emerged as a model for others in managing natural calamity,” he said. 

Paying rich tributes to the founder of Pragativadi, the Chief Minister said, “Pradyumna Bal was a man who lived through his principles all his life. He was a man who fought against the aberrations of the society and depleting value system. He fought relentlessly to uphold the democratic values during his time.” 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who also joined the programme virtually said that Bal was an institution in himself who inspired others to do something for the welfare of the society. Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also paid tributes to the noted social leader virtually and said that Bal had created a special identity for himself in politics, social service, and journalism.

Fodd Security and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, KIIT and KISS founder and MP Achyuta Samanta, Pragativadi chairman Saswati Bal, executive director Samahit Bal, director Monalisa Bal, executive editor Birupakhya Tripathy and others attended the two-day long programme. Eleven distinguished persons were conferred ‘Pradyumna Bal Samman’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp