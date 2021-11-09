Tribal college students of Odisha's Sukinda seek regular bus service in mines area

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Facing great inconvenience due to absence of any public transport system, hundreds of tribal college students of Sukinda Chromites valley have demanded introduction of regular bus service in the mines area.

The students under the banner of ‘Khani Anchal College Chhatra Chhatri Sangha’ have warned to hit the streets in protest if their demand is not met soon. Sources said more than 300 tribal students of Kaliapani, Kaansa, Ransol, Chingudipal and Kankadpal gram panchayats under the valley area study in three nearby colleges located around 8-15 km from their villages.

Since there is no bus service in the mines areas, they depend on Chromite-laden trucks to reach their respective colleges every day. Last year, the administration had arranged a bus from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund after coming to know about the plight of the tribal students. However, the lone bus fails to cater to the needs of students.

“Of the total 300, around 60 students travel in the lone bus, while the rest have to depend on the Chromite-laden trucks for their daily commute to colleges every day,” said Pratima Munda, a college student. Earlier, Tata was running a bus from Kaliapani to Sukinda College for the students. But, the private company discontinued the bus service from April last year.

“We demand reintroduction of the bus service by Tata for the greater interest of students. We will resort to agitation if regular bus service is not introduced soon,”said student leader Shaktiman Patra. Recently, the students approached the local police and handed over a memorandum addressed to the district Collector in this regard. Kaliapani IIC Ramakanta Muduli said, “Talks are underway with Tata officials for reintroduction of the bus service.”