STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribal college students of Odisha's Sukinda seek regular bus service in mines area

The students under the banner of ‘Khani Anchal College Chhatra Chhatri Sangha’ have warned to hit the streets in protest if their demand is not met soon. 

Published: 09th November 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

education , Students

Since there is no bus service in the mines areas, they depend on Chromite-laden trucks to reach their respective colleges every day.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Facing great inconvenience due to absence of any public transport system, hundreds of tribal college students of Sukinda Chromites valley have demanded introduction of regular bus service in the mines area.

The students under the banner of ‘Khani Anchal College Chhatra Chhatri Sangha’ have warned to hit the streets in protest if their demand is not met soon. Sources said more than 300 tribal students of Kaliapani, Kaansa, Ransol, Chingudipal and Kankadpal gram panchayats under the valley area study in three nearby colleges located around 8-15 km from their villages. 

Since there is no bus service in the mines areas, they depend on Chromite-laden trucks to reach their respective colleges every day. Last year, the administration had arranged a bus from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund after coming to know about the plight of the tribal students. However, the lone bus fails to cater to the needs of students.

“Of the total 300, around 60 students travel in the lone bus, while the rest have to depend on the Chromite-laden trucks for their daily commute to colleges every day,” said Pratima Munda, a college student. Earlier, Tata was running a bus from Kaliapani to Sukinda College for the students. But, the private company discontinued the bus service from April last year.

“We demand reintroduction of the bus service by Tata for the greater interest of students. We will resort to agitation if regular bus service is not introduced soon,”said student leader Shaktiman Patra. Recently, the students approached the local police and handed over a memorandum addressed to the district Collector in this regard. Kaliapani IIC Ramakanta Muduli said, “Talks are underway with Tata officials for reintroduction of  the bus service.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khani Anchal College Chhatra Chhatri Sangha
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp