BJP secy Tankadhar Tripathy meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks development of railways

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Jharsuguda on Tuesday and discussed key issues pertaining to the development of the district. Tripathy held discussions on development of the pre-Independence era railway station at Jharsuguda town. Besides, he raised other important railway-related issues of the district that require urgent attention.

“There are three railway divisions of Bilaspur, Sambalpur and Chakardharpur in and around Jharsuguda. The Union Minister has agreed to the proposal that all train lines of the three divisions will be combined and controlled from Jharsuguda junction,” Tripathy said. The BJP leader further said he requested the Union Minister to renovate the old Post Office building at Jharsuguda, which was built during the British Raj in 1892, and declare it as a heritage monument.

Vaishnaw, who arrived in Jharsuguda on Monday, returned to New Delhi on Tuesday evening. During his one-day official visit, the Union Minister reviewed development works of East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway and South Central Railway zones. Among others, all local MLAs and MPs of Sambalpur and Bargarh were present at the review meeting.

