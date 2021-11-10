STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chief Secretaries of Odisha, Andhra meet ahead of Naveen Patnaik-Jagan Mohan Reddy talks

Principal Secretaries of Revenue, Water Resources and Energy departments and other senior officers of both the states were present in the meeting.

Published: 10th November 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in talks at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar

Naveen Patnaik and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in talks at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the crucial meeting between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday, Chief Secretaries of both the states held discussions to prepare grounds for the talks.

A delegation of senior officials of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma had a preliminary round of discussions with his Odisha counterpart Suresh Chandra Mohapatra at Lok Seva Bhawan here. 

Though details of the discussion between the two Chief Secretaries was not disclosed, sources familiar with the development said issues pertaining to inter-State border disputes, river sharing and language-based education in schools in border areas were outlined for the Chief Minister level meeting.

Principal Secretaries of Revenue, Water Resources and Energy departments and other senior officers of both the states were present in the meeting. While villages in Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district remains a contentious issue for the two neighbouring states, construction of barrages on Vamsadhara river and the multi-purpose irrigation project on Godavari river are the other major issues.

Repeated attempts by the Andhra Pradesh administration to hold panchayat elections within Odisha territory and efforts to implement welfare schemes have been a bone of contention between the two states. 
With relations between the two states getting bitter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had requested the two Chief Ministers to resolve the issues through bilateral discussion.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had expressed his desire for a meeting with Naveen to resolve those problems amicably. The meeting was delayed due to Covid pandemic, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Odisha Dispute
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp