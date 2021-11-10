Chief Secretaries of Odisha, Andhra meet ahead of Naveen Patnaik-Jagan Mohan Reddy talks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the crucial meeting between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday, Chief Secretaries of both the states held discussions to prepare grounds for the talks.

A delegation of senior officials of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma had a preliminary round of discussions with his Odisha counterpart Suresh Chandra Mohapatra at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Though details of the discussion between the two Chief Secretaries was not disclosed, sources familiar with the development said issues pertaining to inter-State border disputes, river sharing and language-based education in schools in border areas were outlined for the Chief Minister level meeting.

Principal Secretaries of Revenue, Water Resources and Energy departments and other senior officers of both the states were present in the meeting. While villages in Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district remains a contentious issue for the two neighbouring states, construction of barrages on Vamsadhara river and the multi-purpose irrigation project on Godavari river are the other major issues.

Repeated attempts by the Andhra Pradesh administration to hold panchayat elections within Odisha territory and efforts to implement welfare schemes have been a bone of contention between the two states.

With relations between the two states getting bitter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had requested the two Chief Ministers to resolve the issues through bilateral discussion.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had expressed his desire for a meeting with Naveen to resolve those problems amicably. The meeting was delayed due to Covid pandemic, sources added.