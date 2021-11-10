STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist arms and ammo recovered

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition after an exchange of fire with Maoists in Sagada reserve forest recently. 

Published: 10th November 2021

On search, one rifle, live ammunition, magazine pouch, battery, knives and Maoist literature were recovered from the spot. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Security forces recovered arms and ammunition after an exchange of fire with Maoists in Sagada reserve forest recently. 

Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek on Tuesday said basing on reliable information about movement of armed Maoists, a search operation was launched by SOG and DVF jawans in Sagada forest on November 7. 

There was an exchange of fire following which the rebels managed to escape taking advantage of the difficult terrain. On search, one rifle, live ammunition, magazine pouch, battery, knives and Maoist literature were recovered from the spot.
 

