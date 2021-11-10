STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha collectors asked to procure additional ballot boxes

The districts for which additional ballot boxes will be procured from Telangana are Bargarh, Balangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nuapada.

Ballot Boxes

Election workers carry ballot boxes. (Representational Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) has asked the collectors of seven southern and western districts to procure ballot boxes from different districts of Telangana for the panchayat polls likely to be held early next year.

The districts for which additional ballot boxes will be procured from Telangana are Bargarh, Balangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput and Nuapada. Additional ballot boxes will be required as polling will be held with strict enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi had a video conference meeting with all the district collectors and block development officers (BDOs) to take stock of the preparations for the panchayat elections. 

The SEC also discussed with the collectors about identification of counting centres and submitting information about these to the Commission by November 15. The SEC asked the collectors and BDOs to prepare faultless electoral rolls for the polls. 

He asked them to ensure that the name of no voter is deleted from the list nor the name of any person figures more than once in the list. He said that all voters residing in a ward should be enlisted in the electoral rolls and names of all ineligible persons should be struck out. SEC secretary RN Sahu, senior officials, all collectors and BDOs participated in the meeting.

