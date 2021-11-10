STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: No Baliyatra this year in too due to Covid-19

The maritime festival in 2020 was also shunned by the district administration due to the Covid pandemic situation across Odisha.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The historic Baliyatra will not be organised this year too in view of the ongoing pandemic. Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said as the Covid-19 safety guidelines mandate no public congregation beyond seven persons, Baliyatra cannot be organised as the week-long festival attracts lakhs of people every year. 

"The district administration cannot allow celebration of any festival where there are chances of congregation of a large number of people in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," the told mediapersons here on Tuesday. The maritime festival in 2020 was also shunned by the district administration due to the pandemic situation across the State.

