OPHWC officer throws Rs 20 lakh from roof, caught

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A deputy manager of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) Pratap Samal tried to sidestep a Vigilance raid by throwing Rs 20 lakh in cash to his neighbour’s terrace here on Tuesday. Samal’s luck, however, ran out as the money along with an additional Rs 18 lakh were recovered by the Vigilance officials during the raid.

In a bid to conceal his ill-gotten money, Samal who was staying at his triple-storey house in IRC village, allegedly locked the main gate and rushed to the top floor from where he reportedly threw the bag containing around Rs 20 lakh in cash to the terrace of his neighbour while the anti-corruption wing’s officials were waiting at his doorstep.

An official in the rank of assistant engineer, Samal was drawing a salary of around Rs 80,000 per month. As per preliminary investigation, Samal and his family members, including wife Sasmita, possess 27 immovable property including five buildings and one flat worth crores.

The anti-corruption wing also unearthed property worth crores in the name of Samal and his family members during search at multiple locations on the day. Acting on intelligence inputs, the Vigilance officials raided nine different property owned by OPHWC engineer in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the State in connection with possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Searches were carried out at places including his three-storey IRC village residence, a six-storey building opposite Maa Bhagabati temple near Biju Patnaik College Chowk at Jayadev Vihar, a single-storey building at Sarakantra in Khandagiri, a flat on second floor of Narendra Villa in Jayadev Vihar, a three-storey apartment called ‘Ananya Towers’ at Balisahi under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak, temporary residence of his associate at Ananya Towers, his native house at Haripur in Simulia block of Balasore, house of a relative at Haripur and his office at OPHWC in the State capital.

A five-storey building in the name of his wife at Gothapatna on the outskirts of the State Capital alone has been valued at Rs 3.25 crore. The overall cost of the building built on 20,350 square feet area, goes up to Rs 3.89 crore if the land cost is included.

The Vigilance officials were present at Samal’s house to calculate the total value of his movable and immovable assets, till filing of this report. It may take some time to arrive at the final figure, said a senior officer. He said Samal is also being questioned about his other sources of income.

After completing Diploma in Civil Engineering from Baripada School of Engineering in 1987, Samal joined OPHWC in 1988 where he continued to work as an estimator till 1995. On promotion to the rank of deputy manager in 2013, he worked at Rourkela, Cuttack, Balangir and Keonjhar. The officer joined duty in Bhubaneswar in 2019.