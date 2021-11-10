STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two of Odisha's 'Koi Bhai Nahi' gang surrender

Published: 10th November 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials demolish the house of KBN gang member Sanjay Khuntia in Nayapalli Brit Colony in Bhubaneswar

Police officials demolish the house of KBN gang member Sanjay Khuntia in Nayapalli Brit Colony in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two members of the notorious ‘Koi Bhai Nahi’ gang surrendered before the SDJM Court, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The accused-Rajesh Behera alias Chenga and Sanatan Behera alias Sania, have been sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected by the court. 

Both have been sent to Jharpada jail for 14 days, police said. Out of 29 members of the gang identified by the police, five have already been lodged in jail, while two more accused were apprehended on Monday. 
Police started investigating the matter after the group allegedly shared their videos brandishing sharp weapons and firearms dancing on the middle of the road on social media. 

As per police investigation, members of the gang were recording the videos and sharing them on social media to create panic among businessmen, contractors, parking lot vendors.One of the key accused of the group Debi Prasad Jena is still at large, police sources said and added that stern action will be taken against the criminal gang. 

