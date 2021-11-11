All-party meeting in Kotia over border row

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Leaders of different political parties in Koraput held a meeting on Wednesday hailing the much-awaited dialogue between the Chief Ministers of both states on Tuesday over the long-standing Kotia issue.

Presided by the District BJD President and State Seeds Corporation Chairman Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi, the meeting also condemned Andhra Pradesh administration’s constant attempt at infiltration into disputed land using several tactics.

“AP administration should refrain from trying to establish claim over the area by introducing welfare schemes and distributing forest land rights to the villagers till a high-level team reviews the situation,” said Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in the meeting where it was demanded that the State government should include representatives of Koraput during secretary-level talks on the issue in future.

BJP leader and former MP Jayram Pangi said that AP is eyeing the rich mineral reserve in the area and urged the State government to resolve the matter at the earliest. Also present in the meeting were Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, former Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi and Bar Association President Ajit Patra.