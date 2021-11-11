STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amended mining rules make drone survey mandatory

The amended rules allow engagement of a part-time mining engineer or a part-time geologist for category-A mines having leased area below 25 hectare.

Published: 11th November 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

drone drones

(Express Illustrations: Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As per the amended Mineral Conservation and Development Rules notified by the Centre, lessees having annual excavation plan of one million tonne or more or leased area of 50 hectare or more are required to submit drone survey images of leased area and up to 100 metre outside the lease boundary every year.Other lessees are required to submit high-resolution satellite images. This will not only improve mine planning practices, security and safety in the mines but also ensure better supervision of mining operations, it added.

The Mineral Conservation and Development (Amendment) Rules, 2021 framed under section 18 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) after due consultations with State governments, industry associations, miners and other stakeholders, requires lessees and Letter of Intent (LoI) holders to submit digital images of mining areas. The provision of daily return has been omitted to reduce compliance burden. Power of taking action against incomplete or wrong or false information in monthly or annual returns has been given to Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), in addition to the State government, it said.

Penalty provisions in the rules have also been rationalised. Previously, the rules provided for a penalty of imprisonment up to two years or fine up to Rs 5 lakh or both for violation of each and every rule irrespective of the severity of the violation. In case of major violations, there is a penalty of imprisonment, fine or both while in case of minor violations, penalty is reduced. Violation of other rules has been decriminalised.

The amended rules allow engagement of a part-time mining engineer or a part-time geologist for category-A mines having leased area below 25 hectare. This will ease compliance burden for small miners.In order to increase employment opportunity, diploma in mining and mine surveying granted by duly recognised institute along with a second class certificate of competency issued by the Director General of Mines Safety is added in qualification for full time mining engineer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp