STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centuries-old water body in Jeypore town to get new lease of life

After years of neglect, encroachment and waste disposal in the water body, the 200-year-old Nilakantha Sagar of Jeypore town is now gearing up for revival. 

Published: 11th November 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Nilakantha Sagar | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  After years of neglect, encroachment and waste disposal in the water body, the 200-year-old Nilakantha Sagar of Jeypore town is now gearing up for revival. As per official sources, the pond will be restored and renovated in the next two years by the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) under State water bodies development scheme.

A proposal for restoration, rejuvenation and peripheral development of Nilakantha Sagar was submitted by the Jeypore municipality to the State government in July this year and approved last month.  The project is estimated at Rs 9.9 crore. Located in the centre of the town, Nilakantha Sagar has been choking due to dumping of garbage, effluent discharge and encroachment by locals. 

Sources said, only five to 10 per cent of the water body is visible due to lack of maintenance and pollution. Now with the renovation project set to take off soon, locals are happy as pond renovation and development of eco-tourism around the water bodies have been their long-standing demands. 

Executive officer (in-charge) of Jeypore municipality Tully Amma Pradhan said an MoU has been signed with NBCC for renovation and development works of Nilakantha Sagar. “We hope the works will be over in a year,” she added.

Nilakantha Sagar was excavated  by former rulers of Jeypore kingdom 200 years back, to cater to water needs of  locals. It is spread over 150 acre near Jeypore town hall. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp