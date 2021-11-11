Centuries-old water body in Jeypore town to get new lease of life

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After years of neglect, encroachment and waste disposal in the water body, the 200-year-old Nilakantha Sagar of Jeypore town is now gearing up for revival. As per official sources, the pond will be restored and renovated in the next two years by the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) under State water bodies development scheme.

A proposal for restoration, rejuvenation and peripheral development of Nilakantha Sagar was submitted by the Jeypore municipality to the State government in July this year and approved last month. The project is estimated at Rs 9.9 crore. Located in the centre of the town, Nilakantha Sagar has been choking due to dumping of garbage, effluent discharge and encroachment by locals.

Sources said, only five to 10 per cent of the water body is visible due to lack of maintenance and pollution. Now with the renovation project set to take off soon, locals are happy as pond renovation and development of eco-tourism around the water bodies have been their long-standing demands.

Executive officer (in-charge) of Jeypore municipality Tully Amma Pradhan said an MoU has been signed with NBCC for renovation and development works of Nilakantha Sagar. “We hope the works will be over in a year,” she added.

Nilakantha Sagar was excavated by former rulers of Jeypore kingdom 200 years back, to cater to water needs of locals. It is spread over 150 acre near Jeypore town hall.