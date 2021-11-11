Umerkote civic body’s cleanliness efforts questioned 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In an attempt to draw attention to the poor sanitation and waste management activities of the municipality, Umerkote Citizens Committee held a press meet last week in this connection. President of the committee Markanda Sahu said the cleanliness drive in town remains only on pen and paper as ground reality is different with garbage piling on roads and overflowing drains reflecting the sorry state of affairs.

“Around Rs 14 lakh is spent every month for sanitation with no visible improvement in the pathetic conditions of garbage dumps which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and roads which develop potholes within six months of being renovated,” added Sahu. Adding to the miseries are stray cattle leading to traffic congestion especially during peak hours and unauthorised encroachment of pedestrian walkways.

Along side, people who had constructed toilets in their houses under the Swachh Bharat Mission are yet to receive funds from the civic authorities despite repeated requests. Benefits under Harish Chandra Yojana for the poor are also yet to be disbursed, further intensifying resentment towards the municipality.

The committee has threatened to intensify their protest if stringent action is not taken against the erring officials within 15 days. Contacted, ADM Bhaskar Raito said he has been apprised of the situation and will look into the matter personally.