Cong workers squat on tracks over passenger train service demand

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A large number of Congress workers blocked the tracks at Kendrapara railway station on Wednesday demanding immediate commencement of passenger train services on Paradip-Haridaspur route.

The agitators led by senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera halted a goods train enroute Kalinga Nagar from Paradip at 10 am. Behera said in 1999, the then Railway Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation stone of the line near Marshaghai. Though the railway line was completed in 2020, passenger trains are yet to ply on the route.

Ranjan Sahoo, an agitator, said, “The railway authorities acquired our land to lay tracks for both goods and passenger trains. But since the last one year, only goods trains are plying on the route. It is high time the authorities started passenger trains on Paradip-Haridaspur route,” he said. The agitators demanded a written assurance from railway officials in this regard.

Station manager Durga Charan Pradhan said some agitators blocked the railway line and hoisted banners on the tracks when the goods train was about to pass the station. The train was halted at the railway station for four hours.

Senior public relations officer of East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar Nirakar Das said passenger train services will start after completion of amenity requirements and permission from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Eastern Circle, Kolkata.

The rail roko was withdrawn after officials from the Railways and district administration held discussion with the agitators. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Rajiv Lochan Panda said security has been tightened at the railway station and nearby areas to prevent any untoward incident. Construction of the 82-km railway line from Haridaspur to the port town of Paradip covering Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, was completed in 2020 and the first goods train rolled on it last year. Last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had urged the Railway Ministry to start passenger trains on Paradip-Haridaspur route.

