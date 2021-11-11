STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dengue spike cause of concern in Koraput

Recent rise in dengue cases in many inaccessible pockets of Koraput  has emerged as a serious concern for locals and put the district health administration on toes.

Published: 11th November 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

The team found that mosquitoes infected with dengue virus showed greater sensitivity to heat.

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Recent rise in dengue cases in many inaccessible pockets of Koraput  has emerged as a serious concern for locals and put the district health administration on toes. In last two months, as many as 71 cases have been reported in the district whereas the number was just 46 between January and September.

Official sources said, this sudden spike in dengue has been reported in inaccessible pockets like Dasmantpur, Narayanpatana, Bandhugam, Laxmipur, Pottangi, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Boipariguda, Laxmipur and streets under Jeypore municipality where hygiene conditions are poor. Besides, 80-90 per cent dengue patients have travel history to Berhampur, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. 

Accordingly, the medical administration has stepped up measures and opened special chambers in different hospitals for consultation and treatment of suspected dengue cases across the four urban local bodies (ULB) and 14 blocks. Door-to-door awareness campaigns are also being conducted by medical staff, ASHA and anganwadi workers to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Even suspected cases are being sent to hospitals by  grassroots workers. In urban areas of Jeypore, Sunabeda, Kotpad and Koraput, the municipal authorities are taking to public address system to spread awareness.  Koraput chief district medical officer MN Behura said precautionary measures are being taken to prevent dengue. 

“Most of the dengue cases we found in our district hospital are among people who have come from outside while others are from tribal areas here.  The administration is monitoring the situation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput dengue Koraput dengue Odisha dengue
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp