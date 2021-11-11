Dengue spike cause of concern in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Recent rise in dengue cases in many inaccessible pockets of Koraput has emerged as a serious concern for locals and put the district health administration on toes. In last two months, as many as 71 cases have been reported in the district whereas the number was just 46 between January and September.

Official sources said, this sudden spike in dengue has been reported in inaccessible pockets like Dasmantpur, Narayanpatana, Bandhugam, Laxmipur, Pottangi, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Boipariguda, Laxmipur and streets under Jeypore municipality where hygiene conditions are poor. Besides, 80-90 per cent dengue patients have travel history to Berhampur, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Accordingly, the medical administration has stepped up measures and opened special chambers in different hospitals for consultation and treatment of suspected dengue cases across the four urban local bodies (ULB) and 14 blocks. Door-to-door awareness campaigns are also being conducted by medical staff, ASHA and anganwadi workers to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Even suspected cases are being sent to hospitals by grassroots workers. In urban areas of Jeypore, Sunabeda, Kotpad and Koraput, the municipal authorities are taking to public address system to spread awareness. Koraput chief district medical officer MN Behura said precautionary measures are being taken to prevent dengue.

“Most of the dengue cases we found in our district hospital are among people who have come from outside while others are from tribal areas here. The administration is monitoring the situation,” he said.