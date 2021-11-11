STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family courts vital for peaceful society: Chief Justice

Inaugurating the family court at Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district in virtual mode, the Chief Justice stressed the need for maintaining ambience of family courts and making them friendly. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Wednesday said the success of a family court determines how harmonious and peaceful a society is. “Otherwise, there is generally a negative impression about such courts that these are places where disputes are not resolved amicably”, he said. 

Inaugurating the family court at Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district in virtual mode, the Chief Justice stressed the need for maintaining ambience of family courts and making them friendly. The family court, which was a long-cherished desire of the local Bar and people of Gajapati district, was inaugurated in the presence of Justice BR Sarangi, Justice RK Pattnaik and Justice AK Mohapatra. 

