Man abducted from Balangir home, released

The victim, identified as Siba Prasad Behera, alleged that around 15-20 armed miscreants ransacked his house before kidnapping him. 

Published: 11th November 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Armed miscreants forcibly entered the house of a man in Gopabandhu Nagar and kidnapped him on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Siba Prasad Behera, alleged that around 15-20 armed miscreants ransacked his house before kidnapping him. 

“They damaged my furniture and vehicle before covering my face with a black cloth and took me in an auto. After couple of hours, they dropped me near RTO Chowk at 11 pm from where I walked back home,” said Siba. 

Meanwhile, his son Bimal Kumar Behera has alleged that the culprits were from Bibhutipada area of Balangir town and past enmity could be the reason behind the incident. Basing on Bimal’s complaint, police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation into the matter. 

