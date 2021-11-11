Missing child’s body traced, dead baby with severed limbs found

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The body of a three-year-old boy, who was missing since the last two days, was found in a creek near Sankarpur village within Biridi police limits on Wednesday. The boy, Ashish Bhoi, was playing on the village road when he went missing on Monday. Suspecting that Ashish was kidnapped, his family members had lodged an FIR with police.

In the morning, villagers spotted Ashish’s body floating in the creek and retrieved it. It is suspected that a 14-year-old mentally ill boy of the same village might have pushed Ashish into the water following which he drowned. Some villagers claimed he was last seen with Ashish on the embankment of the creek.

While the accused minor is absconding, Biridi IIC Niranjan Mallick said police seized the boy’s body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. “There are no injury marks on the body and we are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of his death. Further investigation is on,” Mallick added.

Meanwhile, body of an unidentified baby with severed limbs was recovered near a canal in Mukundpur village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on the day. The baby is believed to be two months old. Local villagers saw the limbless body of the infant and informed police.

During investigation, it was found that both the hands and legs of the baby had been chopped off. Jagatsinghpur police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.