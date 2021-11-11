Purandeswari charges CM Naveen of ‘shielding’ Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha in-charge of the BJP D Purandeswari on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for sharing dais with Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra during his visit to Kalahandi on Monday.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for shielding ministers linked to murder cases, the BJP national general secretary said it became clear during his visit to Bhawanipatna as he shared the dais with Mishra, who is in a political storm for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the lady teacher murder case.

On a three-day visit to the State, Purandeswari said, “Any civilised society can’t accept the barbaric way in which Mamita was murdered. Instead of taking actions against the culprits, the BJD government is trying its best to shield the criminals,” she said.

Asserting that the BJP will continue its fight till justice is delivered to the family of Mamita, the State BJP in-charge reiterated the party’s demand for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Purandeswari is on a tour to western Odisha districts of Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda to review organisational activities and formation of booth-level committees ahead of the panchayat and municipal election early next year.

Meanwhile, the three-member central team of the BJP led by party’s national Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan that visited Balangir and Kalahandi recently to investigate the murder case, submitted its report to party president J P Nadda.