Deputy Resident Editor of TNIE Odisha Siba Mohanty, five others to get Odisha Journalism Award-2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Six journalists from the State including the Deputy Resident Editor of The New Indian Express, Odisha, Siba Mohanty have been selected for the Odisha Journalism Award 2021. The award has been instituted by Delhi-based Pallibani Mission that has been working to promote Odia literature and culture.

The award will also be conferred upon Kanak TV Editor Manoranjan Mishra, Group Editor of Odisha Bytes Sandeep Mishra, Utkal Mail Editor Pitabasa Mishra, Associate Professor in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology at Hisar Mihir Ranjan Patra and senior cameraperson of OTV Gopal Prasad Varma.

The awards will be presented to the journalists at Institution Club’s Speaker Hall in New Delhi on November 24, informed Pallibani Mission president Ramachandra Nath.Nath said the award is conferred to journalists every year for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism.