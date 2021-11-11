Steel Minister shown black flags, eggs hurled at police

By Express News Service

KEOJHAR/BARIPADA: Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) waved black flags at Works, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick in Keonjhar district over the Mamita Meher murder case on Wednesday.

The Minister was in Keonjhar to attend the district planning board meeting. Sources said a group of BJYM workers were waiting behind bushes near Nenkadaghar on the outskirts of Keonjhar town. When Mallick’s car approached, they waved blacks flags at him.

District president of BJYM Hema Ranjan Barik said the black flag protest was staged as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has failed to protect the women in the State. “While crimes against women are rising in Odisha, the CM is shielding Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra despite his links in Mamita murder case,” he alleged.

Later on the day, the Minister attended the district planning board meeting which was was held in the district Collector’s office amid tight security. Similarly in Baripada, BJP workers including Mahila Morcha workers hurled eggs at police after they were stopped from forcefully entering the SP office by breaking the barricades. The agitators were staging protest in front of the SP office demanding ouster of Minister Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita murder case and resignation of the CM for failing to ensure safety of women and children in the State.

Earlier on the day, thousands of BJP workers took out a rally from Madhuban field in Baripada town to SP office. They chanted slogans against the CM, Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena. District BJP president Kandra Soren said the Mamita murder case has made it clear that women are not safe in Odisha under BJD rule. “Despite Minister Mishra’s involvement in the case, the CM is shielding him. The increase in crimes such as rape and murder shows that the law and order situation in the State is pathetic,” he alleged. Among others, Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Udala legislator Bhaskar Madhei and Zilla Parishad president Sujata Murmu participated in the protest.