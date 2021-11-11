Villagers, women SHG members lock bank staff

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women members of various self-help groups (SHGs) and villagers of Jahanpur panchayat locked the employees of HDFC bank in protest against shifting of the local branch without any prior notice on Wednesday. Locals alleged that the bank’s branch has been shifted to Jagatsinghpur town without informing depositors and SHG members of the panchayat.

On Tuesday night, the bank authorities shifted furniture and documents from the branch. Various SHGs and villagers will suffer as there is no other bank in the locality, they said. Sources said HDFC had opened its branch at Jahanpur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur block around 10 years back. Nearly 2,000 villagers have opened their accounts in the branch. Around 1,000 villagers have Jhan Dhan accounts and 60 SHGs avail loans from different schemes of the government through their accounts in the branch.

Mahendra Das, a local, said “We have no problem if the bank is shifted. But the authorities should return the deposited amount of thousands of villagers first,” he added. Member of a local SHG Mitanjli Sethi claimed that it is illegal to shift a bank without issuing notice to the depositors.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Sahu said irate villagers staged demonstration near the branch following which bank employees locked the main gate from inside. Later, villagers too locked the gate from outside due to which bank employees were detained. Soon police reached the spot, opened the bank and released the bank employees. The agitators called of their protest after Jagatsinghpur tehsildar Anjali Tarai rushed to the spot and assured to look into their demands.