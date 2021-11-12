12 held, one detained for violent clashes over possession of govt land in Odisha's Brahmagiri

By Express News Service

PURI: Brahmagiri police on Thursday arrested 12 persons and detained another in connection with the violent group clash that had recently erupted between people from the upper and lower castes over possession of government land in Brahmagiri’s Nathpur village.

The arrested include three from the Scheduled Caste community and remaining from the 35 mouja association, a committee comprising representatives of 35 villages in the area. Official sources said other people in Nathpur who were involved in the violence have reportedly fled. Seven platoons of police have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare up while both parties have registered cases against each other.

As per reports, the district administration is making efforts to form a peace committee to restore normalcy in the area. In March, around 35 persons belonging to SC community came to settle at Nathpur in Brahmagiri tehsil after they were ostracised in Brahmapur village under Krushnaprasad tehsil. They started building houses on a government land which was being used by Nathpur villagers. As the latter protested, a meeting was convened by the 35 mouja association on November 7.

The clash broke out when the settlers allegedly assaulted three persons sent by the committee as messengers and did not attend the meeting. The three messengers sustained injuries in the attack.In retaliation, hundreds of members of 35 mouja association marched to the area and hurled country bombs at them. They reportedly burnt the houses of the settlers and chased them out of the area.

While several persons were hurt in the clash, one Rupak Bhoi of Nathpur suffered gunshot injury and was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.Brahmagiri sub-divisional police officer Kishore Mund said tension continues to prevail in the area but the situation is under control.