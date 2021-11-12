STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha schemes to assist set up of cow shelters

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the two schemes will pave the way for welfare of stray animals in the State.

Published: 12th November 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

The proposals under the scheme will be submitted to the Chief District Veterinary Officer in each district. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To safeguard stray and destitute animals, the State government has introduced two new schemes under which organisations will get financial assistance as support for setting up of ‘goshalas’ and veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

The schemes - to be run under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department - will be implemented in coordination with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), State Animal Welfare Board and NGOs involved in animal welfare.

NGOs can avail grants from the State government for establishment of new cattle shelters preferably in the urban areas for supporting stray cattle in municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs. The government will provide a one-time capital grant ranging from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 52 lakh based on the capacity of cattle shelter. The proposals under the scheme will be submitted to the Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) in each district.

The department will also support voluntary organisations involved in animal welfare to strengthen infrastructure so as to provide veterinary health services and shelter homes for stray, abandoned and destitute animals.

The scheme will be implemented by the State Animal Welfare Board through the District Society to set up veterinary hospitals and clinics and procure equipment and vehicles for transportation of animals besides, construction of kennels and shelter houses for sick and abandoned animals. 

The eligible voluntary organisations can avail financial assistance for multiple components subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 50 lakh under this scheme. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the two schemes will pave the way for welfare of stray animals in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp