Odisha schemes to assist set up of cow shelters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To safeguard stray and destitute animals, the State government has introduced two new schemes under which organisations will get financial assistance as support for setting up of ‘goshalas’ and veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

The schemes - to be run under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department - will be implemented in coordination with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), State Animal Welfare Board and NGOs involved in animal welfare.

NGOs can avail grants from the State government for establishment of new cattle shelters preferably in the urban areas for supporting stray cattle in municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs. The government will provide a one-time capital grant ranging from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 52 lakh based on the capacity of cattle shelter. The proposals under the scheme will be submitted to the Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) in each district.

The department will also support voluntary organisations involved in animal welfare to strengthen infrastructure so as to provide veterinary health services and shelter homes for stray, abandoned and destitute animals.

The scheme will be implemented by the State Animal Welfare Board through the District Society to set up veterinary hospitals and clinics and procure equipment and vehicles for transportation of animals besides, construction of kennels and shelter houses for sick and abandoned animals.

The eligible voluntary organisations can avail financial assistance for multiple components subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 50 lakh under this scheme. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the two schemes will pave the way for welfare of stray animals in the State.