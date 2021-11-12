STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Gangapur police station among best three in India

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy congratulated Gangapur IIC Dhiresh Das and said the selection was a matter of pride for the police district.

Published: 12th November 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Gangapur police station in Ganjam has been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as one of the best three police stations in the country for 2021.

This was informed by Joint Director and Conference Secretary of Intelligence Bureau, MHA, Mandeep Singh Tuli, in a letter to Odisha DGP Abhay on Wednesday. Tuli said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will personally hand over the trophy to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station on November 19 at police headquarters, Lucknow during the DGP/IGP Conference 2021. He also asked the DGP to direct the SHO to be present in uniform with cross belt at the venue on November 17 for rehearsal in the afternoon.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy on Thursday congratulated Gangapur IIC Dhiresh Das and said the selection was a matter of pride for the police district. The selections were made based on MHA’s surveys throughout the country on cleanliness, registration of complaints, control of crimes and public opinion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police Gangapur police station
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp