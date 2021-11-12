Odisha's Gangapur police station among best three in India

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Gangapur police station in Ganjam has been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as one of the best three police stations in the country for 2021.

This was informed by Joint Director and Conference Secretary of Intelligence Bureau, MHA, Mandeep Singh Tuli, in a letter to Odisha DGP Abhay on Wednesday. Tuli said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will personally hand over the trophy to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station on November 19 at police headquarters, Lucknow during the DGP/IGP Conference 2021. He also asked the DGP to direct the SHO to be present in uniform with cross belt at the venue on November 17 for rehearsal in the afternoon.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy on Thursday congratulated Gangapur IIC Dhiresh Das and said the selection was a matter of pride for the police district. The selections were made based on MHA’s surveys throughout the country on cleanliness, registration of complaints, control of crimes and public opinion.