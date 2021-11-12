STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soaring prices, shortage of seeds put off potato farmers in Odisha

Many farmers also claimed that despite the high price, potato seeds are not available in a number of areas.

Farmers harvesting potatoes in Kendrapara district.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Potato farmers of the coastal district are reeling under the shock of spiralling prices of seeds.There has been a significant rise in prices of potato seeds this year. A quintal of potato seeds, that was sold for Rs 2,500 last year, is now available at Rs 4,000. Jagannath Behera, a potato grower of Pattamundai, said potato is cultivated in riverside areas of the district on a large scale. The whopping increase in seed price has come as a shock to farmers.

Many farmers also claimed that despite the high price, potato seeds are not available in a number of areas. President of the district unit of Krushak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said the fate of a large number of potato growers is now hanging in balance as the authorities concerned are yet to provide seeds to them for cultivation. 

“Farmers of the district have planned to raise potatoes over around 1,000 hectare of land in riverside areas. For this, they need about 15,000 quintal of seeds. But the Horticulture department has not provided seeds to farmers till date,” he alleged.

To make the State self-sufficient in potato production, Odisha government had launched the Potato Mission in 2015-16. Under the scheme, the Agriculture department was supposed to provide incentives to farmers for undertaking large-scale cultivation of potatoes in clusters and production of seed potatoes besides support for setting up an adequate number of cold storages in the State. 

Singh said in 2019, the CAG in its report stated that the State government failed to utilise even Rs 1 for promotion of Potato Mission despite having a sanction of Rs 20 crore in 2017-18. Due to slipshod attitude of the State government towards the mission, a large number of potato farmers are in deep trouble now, he added.

Contacted, assistant director of Horticulture Kanda Jena said the prices of seeds have gone up because of shortage amid high demand and poor crop last year. Production of seeds was hit due to unseasonal rains. 

Jena further informed that more than half of the required seed potatoes came from Punjab through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED). The farmers will be provided seeds soon. “The government is providing subsidies of Rs 58,000 to a farmer to raise potatoes over a hectare of land,” Jena added.

